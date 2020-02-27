Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,457 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,457 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Weibo by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,571 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 233,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,236. Weibo Corp has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.