Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 118.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.27. 632,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,179. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.64 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WABCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

