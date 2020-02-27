Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) PT Lowered to $13.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $762.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.29 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.