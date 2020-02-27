Semafo (SMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Semafo (TSE:SMF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Semafo to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

TSE SMF traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.97. 484,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Semafo from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Semafo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sprott Securities upgraded shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.56.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

