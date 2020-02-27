Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.45. 120,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.98 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.24. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.07.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.