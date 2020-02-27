Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market cap of $3.11 million and $146,586.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,272,083,092 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

