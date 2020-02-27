Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $80.43 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.69. 42,217,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

