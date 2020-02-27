Serco Group (LON:SRP) PT Raised to GBX 180

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.11 ($2.22).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 154.90 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 34.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.22).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

