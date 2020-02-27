Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.