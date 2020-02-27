Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sells $4,423,004.64 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $4,423,004.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at $21,416,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SCI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 1,080,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,473,000 after purchasing an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.