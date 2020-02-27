Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Servicemaster Global updated its FY 2020

Servicemaster Global stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.43. 6,579,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,320. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

