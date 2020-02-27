ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 5.2% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,598 shares of company stock worth $38,812,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

NYSE:NOW opened at $325.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

