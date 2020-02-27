Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SREV. ValuEngine cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

SREV stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

