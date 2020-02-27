Sessia Price Tops $0.12 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Sessia has a total market cap of $707,471.00 and $3.49 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00496935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.06433504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028156 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

