Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 30th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVBI opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Severn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 16.72%.

SVBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Severn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

