Shake Shack Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.61.

SHAK stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 173,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 77.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224,817 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.