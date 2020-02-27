SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Major Shareholder Sells $245,199.84 in Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,487. SharpSpring Inc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.