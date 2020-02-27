Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,295,000 after buying an additional 272,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,096,000 after buying an additional 2,605,288 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,305,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,041,000 after buying an additional 134,133 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,399,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,041,000 after buying an additional 1,897,127 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:SJR opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

