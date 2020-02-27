Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 285,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

