Shivom (OMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Shivom token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $13.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00494995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.90 or 0.06328084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00062439 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011369 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

