Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,667,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 211,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

SHBI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The stock has a market cap of $197.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.58. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.