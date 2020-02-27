Short Interest in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Declines By 21.4%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.31. 212,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,606,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

