Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expands By 24.5%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 87,703 shares of company stock worth $119,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 138.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $299.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

