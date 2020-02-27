Short Interest in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Declines By 28.8%

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of ALIM opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

