Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rises By 21.8%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $2,790,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $144.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.