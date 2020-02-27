Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Declines By 18.6%

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.