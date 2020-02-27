Short Interest in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expands By 17.6%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.32 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.