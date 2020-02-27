Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 21.7%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 30th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.01. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

