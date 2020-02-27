Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Grows By 33.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

