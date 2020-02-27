Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Grows By 18.8%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the January 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.52.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $190.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

