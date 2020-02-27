Short Interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Grows By 19.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 30th total of 6,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

