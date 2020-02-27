Short Interest in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rises By 36.5%

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 30th total of 348,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

