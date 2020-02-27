Short Interest in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Expands By 21.0%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 25,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 103,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 502,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,174. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

