Short Interest in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Grows By 37.4%

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CAE by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,374,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,383 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CAE by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 937,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 537,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,279,000 after purchasing an additional 416,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 393,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

CAE stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

