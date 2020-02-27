Short Interest in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rises By 18.7%

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 2.40.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,503 shares of company stock valued at $30,708,793 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $126,536,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after buying an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $19,022,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $14,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

