Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Decreases By 26.4%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 30th total of 118,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,666. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

