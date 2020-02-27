Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Grows By 21.1%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 30th total of 272,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NYSE:CHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.54. 929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.