Short Interest in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Decreases By 21.0%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $633.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.43. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.57 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.