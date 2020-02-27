Short Interest in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Grows By 36.6%

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,380,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 30th total of 15,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,427,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,680,000 after buying an additional 1,670,105 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,485,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,949,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after buying an additional 2,232,025 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clarivate Analytics stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Clarivate Analytics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

