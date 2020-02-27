Short Interest in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Grows By 33.4%

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 825,800 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 619,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CMTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $738.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

