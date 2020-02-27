Short Interest in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Expands By 18.5%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 30th total of 14,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,795,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,819,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,615,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 533,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,621. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.