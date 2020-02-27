Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Declines By 20.5%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 30th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of CS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 373,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

