Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Increases By 24.8%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 30th total of 364,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCLP. ValuEngine lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

