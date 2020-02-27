Short Interest in CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) Declines By 58.2%

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the January 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CUI Global during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of CUI remained flat at $$1.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. CUI Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

