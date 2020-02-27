Short Interest in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Increases By 21.9%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,027. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

