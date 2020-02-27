Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Declines By 27.1%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 30th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ducommun by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ducommun by 539.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.68. 194,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,579. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $557.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.82. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.