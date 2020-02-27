Short Interest in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Drops By 18.3%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Der Velden Peter Van acquired 140,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,276.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EDSA opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.62.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 784.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.11%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

