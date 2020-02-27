Short Interest in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Grows By 20.6%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 502,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 30th total of 416,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.74.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 262,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

