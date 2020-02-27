Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Declines By 83.1%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the January 30th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of -5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Eltek has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

