Short Interest in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Expands By 29.3%

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 30th total of 15,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.